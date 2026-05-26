Doosan Robotics strengthens its European presence

In 2024, Doosan Robotics established its European branch and built partnerships with system integrators and distributors in key European markets, including Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

The expanded Frankfurt branch marks the next step in the company's European growth strategy. It strengthens local service and training infrastructure while adding new functions for robotics solution demonstrations and application development.

To support faster local response, Doosan Robotics Europe is enhancing its local repair and service capabilities by expanding support to include individual component replacement. The company maintains a local inventory of service parts and repair equipment to improve customer response times. In the event of robot issues at a customer site, replacement robots can be deployed immediately to minimise operational downtime and quickly address customer concerns.

Training programs are also being localised and expanded to more directly support customers and system integrators. Doosan Robotics Europe operates a showroom where potential customers can experience them firsthand, further strengthening its sales capabilities in the European market. The company will also establish an Application Centre where customers can work directly with engineers from the European branch to develop customised robot solutions.