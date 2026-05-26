Cyient Semiconductors raises $30M in equity and debt funds
The fresh funding will be deployed to advance the company’s product R&D roadmap across custom power semiconductors and custom ASSPs, build in-house chip validation and testing infrastructure, and support working capital requirements.
India’s Cyient Semiconductors has raised USD 30 million in a mix of equity and debt from funds managed by EAAA India Alternatives (Edelweiss) and affiliated co-investors.
The transaction includes an equity investment of approximately USD 10 Mn at a post-money valuation of USD 500 million, alongside USD 20 million in structured debt designed to support long-duration growth, enabling the company to strengthen its capital structure and support the continued scale-up of its global semiconductor business, Cyient said in a press release.
Over the last 12 months, Cyient Semiconductors completed the acquisition of Kinetic Technologies, launched a GaN power IC family in partnership with Navitas Semiconductor and established strategic ecosystem partnerships with GlobalFoundries, MIPS and Navitas.
The fresh funding will be deployed across three strategic priorities: advancing the company’s product R&D roadmap across custom power semiconductors and custom ASSPs; building in-house semiconductor validation and testing infrastructure in India to strengthen development and qualification capabilities; and supporting working capital requirements as Cyient Semiconductors scales larger, longer-cycle global customer programs, the press release said.
“Power is the defining constraint on AI’s next decade and solving it requires semiconductor companies that combine deep custom silicon capability with proprietary power IP. That is exactly what Cyient Semiconductors is building,” Suman Narayan, Chief Executive Officer, Cyient Semiconductors, said. “This financing from Edelweiss accelerates our journey toward becoming a globally relevant power semiconductor company, built from India, competing on the world stage.”