Cyient Semiconductors raises $30M in equity and debt funds

India’s Cyient Semiconductors has raised USD 30 million in a mix of equity and debt from funds managed by EAAA India Alternatives (Edelweiss) and affiliated co-investors.

The transaction includes an equity investment of approximately USD 10 Mn at a post-money valuation of USD 500 million, alongside USD 20 million in structured debt designed to support long-duration growth, enabling the company to strengthen its capital structure and support the continued scale-up of its global semiconductor business, Cyient said in a press release.

Over the last 12 months, Cyient Semiconductors completed the acquisition of Kinetic Technologies, launched a GaN power IC family in partnership with Navitas Semiconductor and established strategic ecosystem partnerships with GlobalFoundries, MIPS and Navitas.

The fresh funding will be deployed across three strategic priorities: advancing the company’s product R&D roadmap across custom power semiconductors and custom ASSPs; building in-house semiconductor validation and testing infrastructure in India to strengthen development and qualification capabilities; and supporting working capital requirements as Cyient Semiconductors scales larger, longer-cycle global customer programs, the press release said.