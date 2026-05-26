AT&S expands AI substrate capacity in Chongqing

The investment, described as being in the high double-digit million range, will be fully financed through long-term customer agreements.

AT&S expects a positive EBIT effect also in the high double-digit million range from the expansion in financial year 2026/27, according to a company disclosure.

The company doesn't name any customers in the disclosure. The decision to expand was driven by what AT&S describes as growing demand for high-end IC substrates as AI applications require increasing levels of computing power.