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Chongqing
© AT&S
PCB |

AT&S expands AI substrate capacity in Chongqing

Evertiq

Austrian PCB and IC substrate manufacturer AT&S is expanding capacity at its Chongqing facility in China to meet growing demand for high-end IC substrates from a key customer in the AI segment.

The investment, described as being in the high double-digit million range, will be fully financed through long-term customer agreements. 

AT&S expects a positive EBIT effect also in the high double-digit million range from the expansion in financial year 2026/27, according to a company disclosure.

The company doesn't name any customers in the disclosure. The decision to expand was driven by what AT&S describes as growing demand for high-end IC substrates as AI applications require increasing levels of computing power.

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