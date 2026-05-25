KKR sells Circor Aerospace to Parker Hannifin for $2.6 billion

KKR and Circor International, a manufacturer of flow control products for industrial, naval, and aerospace markets, have announced the signing of a definitive agreement to sell Circor Aerospace, the company’s aerospace division, to Parker Hannifin Corporation for USD 2.55 billion, according to a media release.

Funds managed by KKR first acquired Circor for USD 1.8 billion in 2023 and will maintain ownership of Circor’s Naval and Industrial businesses.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems.

This combination of Parker Hannifin and Circor Aerospace brings together complementary capabilities, product portfolios, and platform exposures to create a stronger, more diversified aerospace and defense supplier with enhanced scale, the media release said.

“Today’s announcement marks an exciting chapter for Circor and reflects the tremendous work and dedication of the entire Circor Aerospace team,” said Saif Siddiqui, Chief Executive Officer of Circor. “With KKR’s support, the business strengthened its culture of ownership and execution, accelerating performance, and further establishing Circor Aerospace as a world-class solution provider for our customers. In our next phase, we at Circor remain dedicated to strengthening the Company’s Industrial and Naval businesses through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.”

“Circor Aerospace has created a highly differentiated business with proprietary solutions and deep customer relationships across critical aerospace and defense programs, and we are grateful for everything they have achieved under our ownership,” said Josh Weisenbeck, Partner at KKR that leads KKR’s Industrials industry team within KKR’s North American Private Equity platform. “This latest transaction underscores continued momentum across our industrials portfolio, marking our fourth realization in the sector this year.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.