Huawei says it can deliver 1.4-nm equivalent chips by 2031

China’s Huawei said it has developed a new approach to developing cutting-edge semiconductors despite US sanctions.

The Chinese tech giant claimed that by 2031, its new chip technology could deliver capabilities equivalent to 1.4-nanometer process technology. The world’s leading semiconductor company Taiwan’s TSMC has begun volume production of 2-nanometer chips, and plans to introduce a 1.4-nm process for mass production in 2028.

Currently, China’s most advanced proven chipmaking capability is believed to be around 7 nanometres, and experts say 1.4 nm is likely the global limit for advanced chipmaking around the end of the decade, according to a report by Reuters.

So far, China has been regarded as unlikely to reach that level through conventional manufacturing since the US has restricted its access to advanced lithography tools and other critical semiconductor technologies, the Reuters report said.

This means Huawei’s announcement could represent a major breakthrough.

Huawei presented what it calls the “Tau (τ) Scaling Law,” which proposes replacing geometric scaling with time (τ) scaling as a new guiding principle for the evolution of both semiconductors and electronic systems.