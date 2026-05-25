Danish renewable energy developer European Energy has started construction on a 225.5 MW agrivoltaic project near Vizzini in Sicily, following a final investment decision exceeding EUR 200 million. The project is expected to become Italy’s largest agrivoltaic plant and one of the largest in Europe, European Energy said in a press release.

Once operational, the facility is expected to generate approximately 405 GWh of electricity annually, corresponding to the electricity consumption of more than 135,000 households.

Construction activities are now underway following the completion of the project’s design and procurement phase, with European Energy managing engineering, procurement and construction activities in collaboration with local contractors, suppliers and technical partners from the surrounding region.

The project includes agrivoltaic technologies adapted to local agricultural conditions and has been designed to support efficient long-term operations and maintenance, the press release said.

“The project has been developed in close dialogue with local stakeholders and authorities, with a strong focus on integrating the facility into the surrounding area,” Alessandro Migliorini, Head of Public Affairs, Italy at European Energy, said. “Alongside renewable electricity production, the project includes agricultural activities, mitigation measures and reforestation initiatives designed specifically for the local context.”

“European Energy has established a strong development pipeline and local presence in Italy over the past 20 years, and we continue to see significant investor interest in large-scale renewable energy projects with strong resource quality, long-term visibility, and integrated land-use solutions,” Filippo Ricci, Country Manager of Italy at European Energy, said. “Our focus remains on developing projects that are robust from both an operational and investment perspective.”

“Vizzini is a project of a substantial scale with strong long-term fundamentals,” Jens-Peter Zink, Deputy CEO at European Energy, said. “The combination of contracted revenues, advanced-stage development, grid connection and large-scale production capacity makes it an attractive asset profile within the European renewable energy market.”

The Vizzini project forms part of European Energy’s portfolio awarded under Italy’s FER X Transitional Contract for Difference auction scheme. In total, five solar projects developed by European Energy across Sicily, Puglia and Molise, representing 513 MW, received support under the scheme.