Axion Semiconductor acquires Texas firm Moov Technologies

Axion Semiconductor, a semiconductor platform company focused on supply chain operations and services, announced it has acquired Moov Technologies, an Austin, Texas-based semiconductor equipment marketplace and asset management platform serving customers in more than 55 countries.

The acquisition expands Axion’s operating platform and strengthens its position across the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, according to a media release.

Moov’s platform supports the sourcing and sale of semiconductor fabrication, packaging, test, EMS and SMT equipment, as well as surplus, idle and scrap tools. In addition to marketplace services, the company provides logistics, de-installation, rigging, crating, refurbishment, installation and live shipment tracking capabilities for customers operating in multiple regions.

Based in Colorado, Axion acquires and integrates semiconductor businesses into a unified operating platform designed to support the evolving infrastructure needs of the semiconductor supply chain.

“Moov has built an exceptional platform and business with a strong reputation across the semiconductor industry,” said Austin Gill, CEO of Axion Semiconductor. “The company’s technology, customer relationships and operational capabilities have established it as a trusted partner for many of the world’s leading manufacturers. By bringing together Moov’s platform with Axion’s leadership team and long-term strategy, we believe the company is well positioned to accelerate growth and expand its role within the global semiconductor ecosystem.”