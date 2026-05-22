LG Innotek wins $68M order to supply automotive Wi-Fi 7 module

South Korea’s LG Innotek has announced that it will supply its Automotive Wi-Fi 7 Communication Module, featuring cutting-edge Wi-Fi technology, to a leading European automotive parts company. The order is worth approximately USD 68 million. Mass production of the module will begin in 2027, LG Innotek said.

LG Innotek’s Automotive Wi-Fi 7 Communication Module will be integrated into Audio, Video, and Navigation(AVN) systems, which will then be delivered to the global OEM customer.

LG Innotek’s Automotive Wi-Fi 7 Communication Module supports an ultra-wide bandwidth of 320MHz, doubling the bandwidth per channel (width of the path radio waves travel) compared to existing Wi-Fi 6E (6th Generation Extended) modules. Consequently, data throughput and transmission speeds are three times faster than before. The module is also equipped with 4K-QAM technology which increases the data processing quantity by 20%, the company said.

LG Innotek designed the module to support up to two antennas by applying Multiple-Input Multiple-Output(MIMO) technology which helps reduce signal loss.

LG Innotek is accelerating the expansion of its global market share with automotive connectivity solutions that deliver differentiated customer value, including not only its new automotive Wi-Fi 7 module but also the 5G-V2X Communication Module, 5G-NAD Communication Module, and Automotive AP Module.