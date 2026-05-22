Flex completes acquisition of Electrical Power Products

Flex has announced the completion of its acquisition of Electrical Power Products, Inc. (EP²), a provider of engineered‑to‑order electrical power control and protection systems. The transaction is valued at approximately USD 1.1 billion, including anticipated tax benefits of around USD 0.1 billion.

EP² expands Flex’s Critical Power offering, adding engineered‑to‑order capabilities that support utility, power generation and data center customers, according to a media release.

The addition strengthens Flex’s ability to deliver scalable, customized power control and protection solutions for grid modernization, electrification, and growing data center demand, while adding a scaled Midwest manufacturing presence that supports US reshoring initiatives. EP²’s employees, leadership, and facilities will be integrated into Flex’s Embedded and Critical Power business, Flex said.

“We are pleased to welcome the EP² team to Flex,” said Revathi Advaithi, Chief Executive Officer of Flex. “This acquisition strengthens our Critical Power platform and supports our strategy to meet growing demand for resilient electrical infrastructure. EP²’s engineering expertise, customer‑focused culture, and utility‑grade solutions further enhance our power portfolio.”

Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, EP² brings more than 35 years of experience designing, integrating, and manufacturing highly engineered control and relay panels, as well as modular, integrated control buildings, for a diverse base of long‑standing customers.

Meanwhile, Flex has also approved moving forward with a plan to spin off its Power and Cloud portfolio from Flex, creating two independent, publicly traded companies, each optimally positioned to serve their customers and create value for their shareholders.