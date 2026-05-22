South Korea’s Doosan Robotics strengthens European presence

South Korea’s Doosan Robotics has announced that it has opened an expanded European branch in Frankfurt, Germany, as part of its efforts to accelerate business growth across the region.

In 2024, Doosan Robotics established its European branch and built partnerships with system integrators and distributors in key European markets, including Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The expanded Frankfurt branch marks the next step in Doosan Robotics' European growth strategy. It strengthens local service and training infrastructure while adding new functions for robotics solution demonstrations and application development, the company said.

To support faster local response, Doosan Robotics Europe is enhancing its local repair and service capabilities by expanding support to include individual component replacement. The company maintains a local inventory of service parts and repair equipment to improve customer response times. In the event of robot issues at a customer site, replacement robots can be deployed immediately to minimize operational downtime and quickly address customer concerns, according to a press release.

Training programs are also being localized and expanded to more directly support customers and system integrators.