Avnet opens new integration facility in Singapore

Avnet, a global technology distributor and solutions provider, has announced the opening of a new Avnet Integrated Solutions facility in Singapore. The new site expands Avnet’s regional integration capabilities and supports its customers’ China-plus-one supply chain strategy, providing customers with more flexibility, resilience and supply chain options across the APAC region, Avnet said.

The Singapore site is Avnet Integrated Solutions’ sixth integration facility globally, complementing existing integration centers in Chandler, Arizona; Guadalajara and Nogales, Mexico; Eschbach, Germany; and Tianjin, China. It also further strengthens Avnet’s ability to support customers at scale through a connected, multi-region footprint.

Located within Avnet’s existing Farnell Distribution Center in Singapore, the new integration facility is designed to support system, server, and rack build services, as well as international shipping.

The Singapore integration center is designed to scale over time to serve additional customers across the region. The facility enhances Avnet’s ability to provide localized integration, improved lead times, and competitive cost structures for customers navigating increasingly complex global market dynamics, the company said.