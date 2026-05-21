LS Electric wins $70M data center power equipment order

LS Electric has announced that it signed a supply contract worth about USD 70 million for distribution equipment to be installed at a large data center of a big-tech company in the United States.

With this order, the South Korean company will supply essential high-end power equipment for data centers—such as vacuum circuit breakers (VCBs)—to core grid systems, according to a press release.

LS Electric said it is further solidifying its position as a major player in the US distribution market and expects to secure additional large-scale orders, with plans to aggressively target the North American market.