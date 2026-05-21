LS Electric wins $70M data center power equipment order
With this order, the South Korean company will supply essential high-end power equipment for data centers — such as vacuum circuit breakers (VCBs) — to core grid systems.
LS Electric has announced that it signed a supply contract worth about USD 70 million for distribution equipment to be installed at a large data center of a big-tech company in the United States.
With this order, the South Korean company will supply essential high-end power equipment for data centers—such as vacuum circuit breakers (VCBs)—to core grid systems, according to a press release.
LS Electric said it is further solidifying its position as a major player in the US distribution market and expects to secure additional large-scale orders, with plans to aggressively target the North American market.
“This order is the result of LS Electric securing firm trust as a major player in the North American market, backed not only by technological capabilities but also by brand power,” an LS Electric official said, “Based on our recent string of large order wins, we will seize the upper hand in the rapidly growing North American power infrastructure market and further solidify our standing as a global leader.”