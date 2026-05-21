Locus Robotics acquires Nexera, advancing mobile manipulation

US firm Locus Robotics has announced the acquisition of Nexera Robotics, a Vancouver-based robotics company specializing in advanced robotic grasping.

The integration of Nexera’s proprietary NeuraGrasp end-effector technology into the Locus Robotics physical AI platform expands the company’s autonomous mobile manipulation capabilities and broadens what Locus Array can handle across end-to-end fulfillment workflows, according to a media release.

“The frontier of warehouse robotics today is AI-driven mobile manipulation at enterprise scale,” said Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics. “Being able to efficiently grasp millions of SKU types with both speed and precision is where the next decade of value gets created. Nexera has built something technically significant in that space, and combining it with Locus Array puts us at the forefront of leveling up mobile manipulation across the industry.”

NeuraGrasp combines AI-driven grasping intelligence, onboard sensory inputs, computer vision, and a patented soft membrane structure to adapt dynamically to the physical characteristics of each item. This enables a single gripper to conform to variations in shape, surface texture, material, porosity, and weight, creating reliable grasps across the high-variability inventory found in real warehouse operations, the media release said.