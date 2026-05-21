Intuitive Machines to acquire Goonhilly Earth Station and COMSAT

Intuitive Machines, a Texas-based space technology, infrastructure and services company, has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Goonhilly Earth Station Ltd, a deep space communications provider with major ground station assets in the United Kingdom and Goonhilly USA.

The acquisition, which will include the Goonhilly Lunar and Deep Space Communications, Commercial Satcom, and Defense and Security divisions, significantly expands global ground station resources and capacity on Intuitive Machines’ integrated space-to-ground network, Intuitive Machines said in a news release.

Upon completion of the proposed acquisition, the expanded network is expected to deliver communications, data transport, and position, navigation, and timing (PNT) capabilities for sustained lunar and cislunar operations.

Goonhilly’s and COMSAT’s civil, commercial, and government customers are expected to complement Intuitive Machines’ existing customer base and broaden the company’s reach into adjacent industries. Upon competition of the acquisition, its strategic UK location will expand visibility across major Earth‑viewing arcs, increasing contact opportunities for lunar and deep‑space missions, the news release said.

“Customers have been clear that they want a single, integrated, and resilient solution for their communications and PNT needs as they accelerate missions at an unprecedented pace,” said Steve Altemus, co‑founder and CEO of Intuitive Machines. “Our partners of integrated space‑to‑ground network are configured to support missions across LEO, lunar, and cislunar environments through a single source for communications, PNT, and data transport. Goonhilly will provide the backbone for this network, scales our global ground presence, and will bring a strategic core competency to the Intuitive Machines team.”

“Goonhilly has spent years building a world-class deep space communications capability,” said Kenn Herskind, Executive Chairman of Goonhilly. “Joining Intuitive Machines will allow us to scale that capability globally and directly support the next era of lunar exploration. Together, we will be creating a commercial lunar communications network that is interoperable, resilient, and ready to support Artemis and international missions.”

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.