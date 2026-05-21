India, EU launch €15.2M initiative to boost battery recycling

The European Union and the Government of India have announced the launch of a third coordinated call for proposals focused on the Recycling of EV Batteries. With a combined funding pool of an EUR 15.2 million, this initiative advances bilateral cooperation to secure critical raw materials and drive the global transition to a circular economy, according to a media release.

The call, jointly funded by the EU’s Horizon Europe program and India’s Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), will support the development of advanced recycling technologies, including high-efficiency material recovery, safe and digitalised collection systems, and pilot-scale demonstration of innovative processes, the media release said.

“By launching this joint call, we are uniting European and Indian expertise into a single team to solve one of the most pressing challenges of our time,” said Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India. “Our goal is to take these innovations all the way from the development phase to real-world deployment- a move that represents a direct investment in our mineral security and our shared climate goals”.

“This coordinated call is a testament to the strengthening bond between the EU and India in the field of green innovation,” said Marc Lemaître, Director-General, Directorate-General for Research and Innovation (RTD), European Commission. “By pooling our resources and expertise under the Horizon Europe framework, we are not just recycling batteries; we are co-creating a resilient, cross-continental value chain.”