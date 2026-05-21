Analog Devices to buy Empower Semiconductor for $1.5 billion

US chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) and Empower Semiconductor have announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which ADI will acquire Empower in an all-cash transaction for USD 1.5 billion.

By enabling power conversion closer to the processor, the combined solution shortens the power delivery path and improves efficiency to support higher-performance, higher-density systems. ADI is investing in its system-level platform to deliver a step-change in performance, density, and efficiency from grid to core, according to a media release.

“AI infrastructure is fundamentally reshaping how power must be delivered, with energy now the most persistent constraint to scaling next-generation systems. ADI already delivers some of the highest-performance power management solutions in the industry, and with Empower we are further expanding our portfolio to help customers rearchitect their power systems and achieve the compute densities next-generation AI demands,” said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair at ADI. “The impact of this technology extends well beyond AI data centers to any domain where energy constrains what is possible.”

“Empower was founded to solve the hardest problem in AI power delivery — the power bottleneck that is limiting AI throughput. Our technology enables the power density, speed and efficiency required by AI processors to reach their full potential, unleashing generations of performance improvements,” said Tim Phillips, CEO of Empower Semiconductor. “The combination of ADI’s power management platform, scale and operational excellence, along with the system level benefits our merger enables, will accelerate our adoption with customers.”

Empower’s silicon capacitors are already in production, and IVR programs are advancing in close collaboration with leading hyperscalers and AI silicon providers — capabilities ADI will accelerate through its scale, manufacturing and customer reach.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of calendar year 2026, the media release said.