ABB invests $200M across Europe to accelerate grid transformation

Swedish-Swiss technology company ABB has announced that it is investing around USD 200 million in its medium-voltage manufacturing capabilities across Europe over the next three years to expand production capacity, accelerate the transition to next-generation technologies for power distribution and strengthen supply for customers that are modernizing their power infrastructure. This includes utilities, industry and rapidly growing data center markets.

“This $200 million investment will strengthen ABB’s medium-voltage manufacturing and technology capabilities in Europe and support customers as electricity demand increases and the grid evolves,” said Morten Wierod, ABB’s Chief Executive Officer. “Demand is being driven by major structural trends, from grid modernization and the integration of renewables to data center growth and the transition to more sustainable technologies. These investments will help us expand capacity, improve availability and shorten lead times for customers in Europe and beyond, empowering them to adapt to the changing energy landscape.”

The investment strengthens the company’s ability to deliver critical medium-voltage switchgear and grid automation technologies. It includes a new USD 100 million facility in Dalmine, Italy, to support growing demand for air-insulated and SF₆-free switchgear and breakers, the company said.

A further USD 100 million investment is for capacity expansion projects across factories in Bulgaria (Rakovski), Finland (Vaasa), Germany (Ratingen), Norway (Skien), and Poland (Przasnysz), scaling production of technologies such as gas-insulated switchgear (GIS), vacuum interrupters, and relays, enabling more reliable and resilient power distribution.

This program builds on recent investments in ABB’s UK and Hungary operations. In Kecskemét, Hungary, the investment of approximately USD 15 million adds R&D and production capabilities for connector technologies, enhancing medium-voltage network reliability and further expanding ABB’s portfolio of grid resilience solutions for utility and renewable customers.

In Nottingham, UK, ABB invested around USD 35 million to expand production of earthing and lightning protection technologies to protect critical infrastructure and buildings, data centers, and communications and transportation networks from lightning strikes and electrical surges, the company said.