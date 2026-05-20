UK firm Quantum Motion raises $160 million in Series C

Quantum Motion has announced a USD 160 million Series C round to commercialise its scalable and energy-efficient approach to quantum computing. The round is co-led by DCVC and Kembara, with participation from new investors, the British Business Bank and Firgun, alongside existing investors.

The financing positions Quantum Motion to deliver utility-scale and commercially viable quantum computers that fit inside existing standard data centres and racks, the London-based company said in a media release.

Quantum Motion said its silicon transistor-based approach enables delivering utility-scale systems with 100-fold reduction in cost and space requirements, and 1,000-fold reduction in energy consumption compared to alternatives. Its systems are designed for deployment into standard data-centre racks, avoiding the need for bespoke facilities and the heavy energy overhead associated with alternative architectures, the media release said.

Since its last funding round in 2023, the company has expanded internationally, opening new offices and labs in Spain and Australia, and deepened its manufacturing partnership with GlobalFoundries, tying its roadmap directly into commercial semiconductor supply chains.

“Today’s announcement reflects the strength of the team we have built and the progress they have delivered. Quantum computing will only achieve its full potential if it can be built on a platform that scales, and we believe silicon is the strongest route to achieving that,” said Dr. James Palles-Dimmock, CEO of Quantum Motion. “We are pleased to be joined by investors who share our vision and understand what it takes to build a foundational company in this field.”

“As founders we were inspired by the breathtaking accomplishments of silicon technology, with city-like complexity delivered on centimetre scale chips,” Quantum Motion co-founders Dr. John Morton (CTO) and Dr. Simon Benjamin (CSO) said. “Now, Quantum Motion’s chips can be used not only for bits but also for qubits, unlocking a future in which quantum computers are both fast and ubiquitous.”