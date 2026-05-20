Singapore’s AP Technologies acquires Irish firm Blueacre

AP Technologies, a Singapore-headquartered vertically integrated contract manufacturer of catheters and medical tubing, has announced the acquisition of Blueacre Technology, an Ireland-based specialist in laser micromachining and nitinol processing for the medical device industry.

The acquisition establishes AP Technologies’ first European operation in Ireland’s medtech corridor, and extends its catheter platform into the laser-processed metallic components used in next-generation minimally invasive devices, according to a media release.

Blueacre brings nearly two decades of capability in laser micromachining and nitinol processing for the medical device industry, including femtosecond and picosecond laser cutting, laser welding, electropolishing, and on-site rapid prototyping. That capability now sits alongside AP Technologies’ PTFE etched liners, FEP heat shrink tubing, braided and coiled shafts, and finished catheter assembly.

The combined offering allows OEM partners to develop hybrid catheter and delivery system programs through a single supplier, with engineered precision across both polymeric and metallic processes, the media release said.

“This acquisition marks the first step in extending our advanced catheter technologies platform, adding nitinol and precision laser processing to our vertically integrated catheter capabilities,” said Charles Tang, Chief Executive Officer of AP Technologies. “We are also thrilled to partner with David Gillen, founder of Blueacre Technology, whose engineering brilliance and innovation make him a tremendous addition to our team.”