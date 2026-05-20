Ørsted, PGE kick off offshore installation of Baltica 2 project

Danish offshore wind developer Ørsted and PGE are moving ahead with full-scale offshore construction activities on the Baltica 2 project. The first foundations have been successfully installed in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea. With this project, Ørsted and PGE are building Poland’s largest offshore wind farm of 1.5 GW — enough to power 2.5 million Polish households, Ørsted said in a press release.

During the installation campaign, which is being carried out by Van Oord, 111 monopiles will be installed: 107 as foundations for wind turbines and 4 for the offshore substations. The installation process will continue until Q4 2026.

The Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Farm will be built, owned and operated in a 50/50 partnership between Ørsted and Polish energy company PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna. The wind farm, which will be located approximately 40 km off the Polish coast near Ustka, is expected to be fully commissioned in 2027, the press release said.

“We’re pleased to mark the start of offshore construction with the first monopile installations on Baltica 2. Poland and Europe need offshore wind to strengthen their energy security,” Rasmus Errboe, CEO of Ørsted, said. “Building a secure, resilient, and sustainable Europe is more important than ever.”

“The commencement of construction on the Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Farm in the Baltic Sea is a breakthrough moment not only for the PGE Group, but also for the entire Polish energy sector,” Dariusz Lubera, CEO of PGE, said. “It also sends a clear signal to the market that PGE, as a leader, is taking responsibility for the country's energy transition — we’re launching the largest renewable energy project in Poland in terms of capacity, which is being constructed in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea. The first electricity will flow from these installations in just one year.”