Iridium to acquire remaining 61% stake in Aireon for $367 million

Iridium Communications, a provider of global voice, data, and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) satellite services, has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aireon, operator of the space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) air traffic surveillance system, Iridium said.

Iridium is an existing owner of Aireon and will acquire the remaining 61% of equity interests of Aireon in the transaction for a purchase price of approximately USD 366.7 million from the other owners, NAV CANADA, AirNav Ireland, ENAV, NATS and Naviair. The purchase price will be paid 50% at closing and 50% on the one-year anniversary. Iridium will also assume Aireon’s outstanding debt, expected to be approximately USD 155 million, Iridium said.

“Aireon has always been part of Iridium’s aviation safety strategy. We founded it in partnership with the world’s leading Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs), because we believed space-based aviation safety was a generational opportunity,” said Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium. “The aviation industry is now entering an era of growing air traffic, denser airspace, autonomous aircraft, and greater expectations for safety and resiliency. Bringing Aireon fully inside Iridium better positions us to build what’s needed to support the future of aviation, including more innovations like the future introduction of space-based VHF communications.”

The acquisition unites Aireon’s surveillance and data services, including GPS jamming and spoofing detection, with Iridium’s global satcom network and PNT services that help keep GPS-dependent systems working in contested environments, Iridium said.

“Aireon and Iridium have been partners since day one, and that partnership is the reason we have been able to build the world’s only space-based air traffic surveillance system and a fast-growing aviation data services business alongside it,” said Don Thoma, CEO of Aireon. “Becoming part of Iridium is a natural next step for our team, our customers, and our roadmap, particularly as our data products expand into new areas like turbulence detection and aviation data analytics.”

“NAV CANADA is proud of our foundational role in establishing Aireon’s world-first technology,” said Mark Cooper, President and CEO, NAV CANADA. “This sale sharpens our focus on our core expertise: keeping Canada’s skies safe.”