GE Aerospace to invest $10 million in Pune facility

GE Aerospace has announced an investment of INR 1 billion (about USD 10 million) in its Pune manufacturing facility. The investment will support new welding technologies, advanced inspection equipment, precision tools, gauges, fixtures, and additional infrastructure enhancements designed to increase production capacity, enhance process precision, and support the delivery of high-quality components for customers worldwide, GE Aerospace said.

This latest investment builds on the INR 4.1 billion (about USD 42 million) announced over the last two years, bringing GE Aerospace’s total investment in the Pune facility to more than INR 5.1 billion (about USD 52 million) over three years. Previous investments were focused on advancing manufacturing processes, automation, and capability enhancements supporting next-generation engine components. The latest upgrades will further expand the facility’s capabilities and support component production across GE Aerospace’s GE90, GEnx, GE9X, and CFM International’s LEAP engine programs, the company said.

“This continued investment reflects GE Aerospace’s long-term commitment to India and our confidence in the Pune facility’s role within our global manufacturing network," said Vishwajit Singh, Managing Director, Pune manufacturing facility, GE Aerospace. "Our continued growth is a win for our customers and the broader community, driving more apprenticeship and job opportunities at GE Aerospace and for our supplier partners. Over the past decade, this facility has grown into a high-capability aerospace manufacturing hub, strengthening India's supplier ecosystem and contributing to GE Aerospace's global supply chain.”

GE Aerospace’s Pune manufacturing facility works with more than 300 suppliers locally across a broader network of over 2,200 GE Aerospace suppliers in India, helping strengthen the country’s role in global aerospace programs through advanced manufacturing expertise and precision engineering capabilities.