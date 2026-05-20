Fortec Power secures defence contract worth $4.4 million

Fortec Power, a subsidiary of Fortec Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft, has secured a defence-related contract worth approximately USD 4.4 million.

The contract covers the supply of performance- and safety-critical power supply solutions for a demanding industrial defence application. Deliveries are expected to take place mainly in the 2026/2027 and 2027/2028 financial years, Fortec said.

“This contract confirms our long-standing expertise in the field of robust and reliable power solutions for safety-critical applications,” Jörg Traum, Managing Director of Fortec Power, said. “It is particularly encouraging that further projects in similar market segments are currently at an advanced stage of negotiation. We see attractive long-term growth opportunities for our business in this area.”