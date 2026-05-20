Fortec Power secures defence contract worth $4.4 million
The contract covers the supply of performance- and safety-critical power supply solutions for a demanding industrial defence application. Deliveries are expected to take place mainly in the 2026/2027 and 2027/2028 financial years.
Fortec Power, a subsidiary of Fortec Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft, has secured a defence-related contract worth approximately USD 4.4 million.
The contract covers the supply of performance- and safety-critical power supply solutions for a demanding industrial defence application. Deliveries are expected to take place mainly in the 2026/2027 and 2027/2028 financial years, Fortec said.
“This contract confirms our long-standing expertise in the field of robust and reliable power solutions for safety-critical applications,” Jörg Traum, Managing Director of Fortec Power, said. “It is particularly encouraging that further projects in similar market segments are currently at an advanced stage of negotiation. We see attractive long-term growth opportunities for our business in this area.”
“This contract underscores the Fortec Group’s strategic positioning in resilient and technologically demanding target markets. In addition to the positive developments at Fortec Power, we are currently also seeing increasing project momentum in the same market environment within the data visualisation and embedded systems division of our subsidiary Fortec Integrated,” Ulrich Ermel, Management Board Member of Fortec Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft, said. “This makes us optimistic about the coming years, despite the continuing challenging economic environment in Europe.”