Doosan Corporation to establish CCL production base in Thailand

Doosan Corporation will establish a new production base in Thailand to respond proactively to the growing demand for CCL (Copper Clad Laminate) fueled by the expansion of AI data centers.

The South Korean company’s new subsidiary and CCL production plant will be located at Araya Industrial Park in Bang Bo, Samut Prakan, Thailand. A total of approximately KRW 180 billion (nearly USD 120 million) is being invested in the project, Doosan said.

The company aims to commence construction within this year and mass production from the second half of 2028. Going forward, Doosan Corporation plans to enhance investment efficiency by carrying out the phased capacity expansion in line with the trend of future demand.

The Thai plant is expected to produce high-performance CCLs for AI infrastructure and networking equipment, Doosan said.

CCL is a plate coated with copper on both sides of the insulator, a key base material of the PCB (printed circuit board) that plays the role of a neural network of electronic products. In particular, an AI accelerator that must process immense data at hyper speed basically requires high-performance CCL that minimizes signal loss and does not deform even under a high-temperature operating environment.