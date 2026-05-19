SkyfireAI raises $11M to advance autonomous drone operations

SkyfireAI has announced the close of an USD 11 million seed financing led by Mucker Capital, with participation from AI Fund, SaaS Ventures, Halogen, Harvard Business School Alumni Angels, New York Angels, and other investors. The company will use the funding to accelerate development of its dual-use, AI-native platform for autonomous, coordinated multi-ship drone operations, according to a press release.

SkyfireAI’s platform is designed for public safety, defense, and other mission-critical organizations that need to respond faster, expand situational awareness, and scale drone operations without a corresponding increase in operator workload or staffing.

“When seconds matter, teams need faster eyes on scene, better coordination, and better information,” said Don Mathis, Co-founder and CEO of SkyfireAI. “SkyfireAI is building AI-native autonomy that helps first responders, defense operators, and other mission-critical teams deploy drones faster, manage more complex missions, and ultimately protect more lives.”

The company’s computer vision and autonomy platform is designed for use cases ranging from 911 response and critical-incident overwatch to lifesaving medical delivery, event and crowd safety, perimeter defense, and more, the press release said.

“SkyfireAI is building the AI layer that will power the next generation of drone operations,” said Erik Rannala, Co-Founder & Partner at Mucker Capital. “Their team combines deep technology and operational experience with a clear platform strategy, positioning them to become a trusted technology provider for organizations that rely on real-time intelligence and rapid response.”