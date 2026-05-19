Jazz partners with Huawei to boost green connectivity in Pakistan

Jazz, a Pakistan-based connectivity provider under JazzWorld, has successfully deployed solar power systems across 1,000 telecom sites nationwide, in collaboration with Huawei. The initiative in Pakistan’s communications sector has a total installed capacity of 13 MW, according to a media release.

The solar-powered sites are expected to generate approximately 11 GWh of clean energy annually. The deployment also enhances network reliability, particularly in energy-constrained and underserved areas.

The project leverages Huawei’s integrated green site solutions, combining solar power, battery storage, and intelligent energy management to optimize performance across diverse operating conditions, the media release said.

“Building Pakistan’s digital future requires infrastructure that is both resilient and responsible. Expanding solar across our network allows us to reduce our environmental footprint while improving service reliability for our customers,” Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of JazzWorld, said. “Our collaboration with Huawei has enabled us to scale this transition efficiently, supporting both our sustainability goals and Pakistan’s clean energy ambitions.”