ICEYE delivers MikroSAR system to Polish Armed Forces

Finnish company ICEYE has officially handed over MikroSAR, Poland’s sovereign radar satellite reconnaissance system, to the Polish Armed Forces less than 12 months after contract signing. Polish military operators are fully trained and now run the constellation independently, ICEYE said in a press release.

ICEYE, as consortium leader, delivered the system and its space segment, while Wojskowe Zakłady Łączności Nr 1 S.A. (Military Communications Works No. 1), part of the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ), delivered the ground segment and mobile infrastructure.

“The handover of the POLSARIS satellite radar reconnaissance system to the Polish Armed Forces marks another important step in developing Poland’s modern intelligence-gathering capabilities,” said Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence. “We are investing in technologies that strengthen our security, information autonomy, and rapid response capabilities. Thanks to satellite Earth observation systems, the Polish military is gaining a tool of strategic importance.”

“We are proud to provide the Polish Armed Forces with a capability that strengthens their reconnaissance capacity and adds a new, space-based dimension to operations,” said Rafał Modrzewski, CEO and co-founder of ICEYE. “This success reflects close cooperation between the customer and supplier, built on trust, focus, and determination.”

Each satellite in the constellation carries a SAR radar that emits microwave pulses and turns their reflections into detailed images with a resolution as fine as 25 cm. Its operating modes range from wide-area surveillance — useful for monitoring borders and maritime zones – to high-precision imaging of specific areas of interest, giving commanders a clearer picture of the situation on the ground for both strategic and tactical missions, the press release said.