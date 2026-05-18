sensiBel aligns with Silex for production of MEMS microphone

sensiBel, a Norwegian deep-tech company known for its optical MEMS microphone technology, has announced a supply-chain relationship with pure-play MEMS foundry Silex Microsystems for the manufacture of its microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphone — which uniquely uses a precision optical detection module to deliver professional-grade audio in a compact, production-ready format, sensiBel said.

“sensiBel’s miniaturized digital optical MEMS microphone delivers the same audio recording quality that users experience with pro-style studio microphones. That’s driving immense customer excitement,” said Kieran Harney, CEO, sensiBel. “Scaling mass production with Silex, the industry’s number one pure-play MEMS foundry, assures our customers that we can meet their volume demands for our microphone.”

sensiBel’s optical MEMS microphone platform features a traditional ASIC and MEMS sensor, combined with a precision optical measurement module that captures the displacement of the MEMS -based diaphragm. These components form sensiBel’s studio-quality digital optical MEMS microphone, which achieves a 80dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), 146dB SPL acoustic overload point (AOP), and a dynamic range of 132dB, the company said.

Swedish company Silex Microsystems’ customers include leading tech companies that use MEMS technology in a wide range of applications — from medical technology and cloud services to the development of self-driving cars.