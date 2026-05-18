Kioxia introduces KIOXIA BG8 Series SSDs for PC OEMs

Japan’s Kioxia Corporation has announced the KIOXIA BG8 Series solid state drives (SSDs), the next evolution of its client SSD lineup designed for PC OEM customers. Delivering PCIe 5.0 speed to the mainstream segment, the KIOXIA BG8 Series combines next-generation capability with efficient operation and broad design flexibility for slim laptops, commercial and consumer notebooks, and desktop systems, the company said.

Built with Kioxia’s BiCS FLASH generation 8 TLC-based 3D flash memory, the KIOXIA BG8 Series advances both performance and power efficiency. Compared to the previous generation, the KIOXIA BG8 Series achieves up to 47 % higher sequential read, 67 % higher sequential write, 44 % higher random read, and 30 % higher random write performance, the company said.

The DRAM-less KIOXIA BG8 Series supports a Host Memory Buffer (HMB) feature, leveraging host system memory to help balance performance, power consumption, and cost. Designed with flexibility in mind, the KIOXIA BG8 Series is available in multiple M.2 form factors —Type 2230, Type 2242, and Type 2280 — supporting a broad range of system designs and mounting requirements.