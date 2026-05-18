Collins Aerospace invests $26.5M to expand Florida facility

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is investing USD 26.5 million to expand its Largo, Florida facility to accelerate the production of its commercial aviation radars and multi-domain security solutions for defense customers. This investment will create over 100 new highly skilled jobs across engineering and factory operations disciplines, RTX said in a press release.

“As global airspace becomes more congested and contested, customers need secure, interoperable systems for seamless coordination. This expansion strengthens our ability to deliver critical capabilities that keep airline passengers safe and military operators mission-ready, faster,” said Nate Boelkins, president of Avionics at Collins Aerospace. “RTX has made significant investments in its people and operations across Florida, and we value our partnership with the State as we continue to grow.”

RTX has had a presence in Florida for more than four decades, employing more than 7,000 people across eight major locations throughout the state. Collins Aerospace’s Largo facility plays a critical role in the company’s production of radars, satellite and secure communications components, and testing for commercial and military customers.

“As a long-standing presence in Florida’s aerospace and aviation sector, Collins Aerospace’s expansion in Largo not only bolsters the growing Tampa Bay-area military and defense cluster, but it also strengthens Florida’s position as a leader in aviation manufacturing and national security,” said Florida’s Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly.

Work on the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Radar System Replacement Program will be performed in this facility, including the production of the Condor Mk3, a cooperative surveillance radar capable of communicating directly with aircraft transponders, and the ASR-XM, a non-cooperative radar that detects aircraft using reflected signals, the press release said.

The new radar production area is expected to become fully operational by late 2026.