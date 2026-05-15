Sony, TSMC sign MOU to develop and manufacture image sensors

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation and TSMC have announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to form a strategic partnership for the development and manufacturing of next-generation image sensors.

Under the proposed partnership, Sony and TSMC intend to establish a joint venture, with Sony being the majority and controlling shareholder, to set up development and production lines in Sony’s newly constructed fab in Koshi City, Kumamoto Prefecture, according to a media release.

Through the JV, both companies expect to leverage Sony's expertise in sensor design alongside TSMC’s strengths in process technology and manufacturing excellence as part of a broader collaboration aimed at enhancing image sensor performance.

With the MOU signed, Sony and TSMC are discussing potential investments by the JV. These investments, along with new capital investment by Sony in its existing plant in Nagasaki, are being considered on the premise that they would be implemented in phases based on market demand, and that they would receive support from the Japanese government.

This partnership also seeks to explore and address emerging opportunities in physical AI applications, such as automotive and robotics, paving the way for future innovations and expanded technological advancements. The establishment of the JV remains subject to the execution of a definitive legally binding agreement regarding the partnership and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the media release said.

“This JV is a significant initiative that brings together the strengths of both companies and aims to drive further advancement in technology and business within the next-generation image sensor field,” said Shinji Sashida, President and CEO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation. “Building on this JV, Sony intends to further strengthen its business operations with a focus on creating high added value.”