Proterra announces US cell supply option for battery platform

Proterra, a California-based company, has announced that its Onyx battery platform will be available with a US cell option, with shipments beginning in Q1 2027.

“The market is asking for greater supply chain certainty and stronger domestic content. We’re answering,” said Chris Bailey, CEO, Proterra. “This investment ensures we can deliver both while continuing to lead in performance and safety.”

Proterra’s Onyx modular battery platform delivers the performance commercial vehicle and heavy-duty equipment OEMs depend on, including high energy density, proven durability, and an advanced safety architecture, according to a media release.

Proterra’s decision to expand the Onyx platform to include a US cell option addresses growing OEM demand for battery solutions with stronger domestic content and supply assurance. As procurement requirements, customer preferences, and regulatory frameworks evolve, Proterra is strengthening a US-anchored supply chain through investments like the US cell option and other strategic sourcing initiatives.

Proterra is investing to onshore and nearshore critical battery pack and module components, as well as other major internal subsystems. This strategy is designed to reduce disruption risk, diversify geographic dependency, and support scalable production—delivering supply continuity, greater cost stability, and long-term reliability for OEM partners and their end customers, the media release said.