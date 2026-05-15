Online Oceans raises $5.3M to scale autonomous maritime systems

Online Oceans, a UK-based company building autonomous surface vessels and fleet software for defence and maritime security, has raised £4 million (about $5.3 million) in funding led by Seraphim Space. The round also includes participation from investors including Peter Rive, co-founder of SolarCity, Frank Thieser and Florian Seibel, founders of Quantum Systems, and Koro Capital, according to an online post by Seraphim Space.

Online Oceans is building a new model for persistent maritime coverage. Its autonomous surface vessel, Scout, and fleet command platform, Tether, enable operators to deploy dense, always-connected fleets for missions including anti-submarine warfare, protection of subsea infrastructure, border security and counter-drug smuggling, the online post said.

The new funding will be used to scale manufacturing, support deployments and expand the company’s ability to serve growing demand across defence and commercial markets.

“Persistent maritime coverage has been too expensive for too long. That has limited what governments and operators can actually see, protect and respond to at sea. We built Online Oceans to change that,” George Morton, Founder and CEO of Online Oceans, said. “This funding allows us to scale production and support customers who need a far more practical way to monitor critical waters, protect infrastructure and maintain awareness over long periods.”