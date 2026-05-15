Axpo inaugurates 200 MWp solar complex in Spain

The Vilecha solar complex in north-western Spain has been officially opened by Axpo. The large-scale facility comprises four major photovoltaic plants with a combined capacity of 200 megawatts peak (MWp).

The largest solar complex in the Axpo Group, Vilecha covers 310 hectares and began feeding renewable electricity into the Spanish grid in February 2026, according to a media release.

“The Vilecha project reflects our ambition to expand renewable energy across Europe. Large-scale renewable energy can make an important contribution to secure and low-emission energy supply,” Axpo Deputy CEO Andy Heiz said. “With a capacity of 200 MWp, this is the largest PV installation in the Axpo portfolio and reaffirms our ability to deliver energy solutions across diverse European markets.”