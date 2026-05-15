Axpo inaugurates 200 MWp solar complex in Spain
Vilecha consists of four different solar installations that were developed and constructed simultaneously and share a common grid connection. The solar complex is expected to produce more than 377 GWh of renewable electricity annually.
The Vilecha solar complex in north-western Spain has been officially opened by Axpo. The large-scale facility comprises four major photovoltaic plants with a combined capacity of 200 megawatts peak (MWp).
The largest solar complex in the Axpo Group, Vilecha covers 310 hectares and began feeding renewable electricity into the Spanish grid in February 2026, according to a media release.
“The Vilecha project reflects our ambition to expand renewable energy across Europe. Large-scale renewable energy can make an important contribution to secure and low-emission energy supply,” Axpo Deputy CEO Andy Heiz said. “With a capacity of 200 MWp, this is the largest PV installation in the Axpo portfolio and reaffirms our ability to deliver energy solutions across diverse European markets.”
“Our sincere thanks to all the teams and partners who helped make this project happen. Vilecha is testament to Axpo’s commitment to expand solar energy and advance the energy transition,” Solar Division Managing Director, Axpo, Antoine Millioud said. “It also demonstrates that high technical standards and environmental requirements can combine to make a positive impact on the region. In Spain and throughout Europe, we continue to work on providing sustainable energy solutions.”