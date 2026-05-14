Molex completes its acquisition of Teramount

"Teramount's passive, detachable coupling approach supports large assembly tolerances and semiconductor‑grade wafer‑level processes—filling a critical gap in the optical stack," said Aldo Lopez, president, Datacom Solutions, Molex, in a press release.

Lopez continues to say that by integrating this technology into Molex's optical interconnect portfolio, the company can offer a more seamless path from early-stage prototypes to high-volume CPO – and other silicon photonics architectures required for the AI era.

Teramount will continue to operate as a design and engineering hub in Jerusalem, supported by Molex's global optical capabilities. It will become part of the Optical Connectivity segment within the Optical Solutions Business at Molex.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.