Indian semiconductor startup HrdWyr raises $13 million
HrdWyr develops chips for sectors such as consumer electronics, EVs, industrial systems and data centres. The funding will accelerate the development of the company’s AISoC products and expand customer engagements across key global markets.
Indian fabless semiconductor startup HrdWyr has raised USD 13 million in a Series A funding round led by Ideaspring Capital, with participation from Singularity AMC, Avatar Growth Capital, and Persistent Systems.
The funding will accelerate the development of the company’s AI-native system-on-chip (AISoC) products and expand customer engagements across key global markets, the Bengaluru-based company said, according to a report by Business Standard.
HrdWyr develops chips for sectors such as consumer electronics, EVs, industrial systems and data centres. Its chips are designed to deliver low-latency processing and improved power efficiency for AI workloads at the edge, according to a report by Entrackr.
“The real power of AI will be unlocked as we enter the era of Physical AI, where advanced intelligence seamlessly integrates with real-world systems,” said Ramamurthy Sivakumar, founder and CEO of HrdWyr. “This inflection point demands a fundamental rethinking of how computing systems are conceived, architected, and deployed. We don’t just build chips, we partner with our customers to solve domain-specific challenges and enable them to lead this transition to Physical AI, rather than simply adapt to it.”
“HrdWyr is building a family of AI chips addressing power management and efficiency across multiple sectors, including white goods, EVs and data centres,” said Naganand Doraswamy, Managing Partner and Founder, Ideaspring Capital, according to a report by Business Today.