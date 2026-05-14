Indian semiconductor startup HrdWyr raises $13 million

Indian fabless semiconductor startup HrdWyr has raised USD 13 million in a Series A funding round led by Ideaspring Capital, with participation from Singularity AMC, Avatar Growth Capital, and Persistent Systems.

The funding will accelerate the development of the company’s AI-native system-on-chip (AISoC) products and expand customer engagements across key global markets, the Bengaluru-based company said, according to a report by Business Standard.

HrdWyr develops chips for sectors such as consumer electronics, EVs, industrial systems and data centres. Its chips are designed to deliver low-latency processing and improved power efficiency for AI workloads at the edge, according to a report by Entrackr.

“The real power of AI will be unlocked as we enter the era of Physical AI, where advanced intelligence seamlessly integrates with real-world systems,” said Ramamurthy Sivakumar, founder and CEO of HrdWyr. “This inflection point demands a fundamental rethinking of how computing systems are conceived, architected, and deployed. We don’t just build chips, we partner with our customers to solve domain-specific challenges and enable them to lead this transition to Physical AI, rather than simply adapt to it.”