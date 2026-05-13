Scanfil signs €25 million deal with industrial automation company

The agreement covers electronics manufacturing support for the customer's global supply chain, with production across Scanfil's international manufacturing network. The company describes the cooperation as strategically important, with potential for further volume growth over the next three years depending on the customer's ramp-up plans and project development, according to a press release from Scanfil.

The new customer falls within Scanfil's Energy & Cleantech segment.

"This agreement demonstrates Scanfil's strong capabilities in electronics manufacturing. It also supports our strategy to grow with global customers by leveraging our international manufacturing network," said Lars Skanke, Sales & Account Management Director Energy & Cleantech.

The customer has not been named in the press release.