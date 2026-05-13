Inission secures new customer for Tunisia factory

The collaboration covers production of components and subsystems for the customer's global offering, with a primary market focus in Europe and North America. Products are used in district heating, district cooling, energy infrastructure and commercial buildings.

The project introduction is planned for the second quarter, with a ramp-up to volume production expected towards the end of the year, according to a press release from the company.

"This business confirms our competitiveness in advanced manufacturing and our ability to support leading players in energy infrastructure. The project is in line with our strategic focus and strengthens our offering to support customers in relocating production closer to Europe," said Fredric Grahn, Sales & Marketing Director at Inission.

The customer has not been named in the press release. No financial terms have been disclosed.