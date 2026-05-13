Hyundai Mobis develops PE system ready for all EV models

Hyundai Mobis has successfully developed a 160-kilowatt (kW) Power Electric (PE) system for general-purpose models, following its high-performance 250-kW PE system.

Hyundai Mobis plans to complete the development of a 120-kW PE system tailored for small mobility vehicles by the first half of this year. This is expected to establish a drive system lineup covering all types of electric vehicles while further enhancing Hyundai Mobis’ global competitiveness in electrification components, the South Korean company said.

“While Hyundai Mobis had previously handled mass production of PE systems based on orders from customers, it has now secured the design technology for each auto component of the PE system through in-house R&D and is unveiling its own drive models,” the company said. “The PE system is a core auto component equivalent to the powertrain of an internal combustion engine and consists of a motor, inverter, and reduction gear.”

During the development of its proprietary PE system model, Hyundai Mobis focused on standardizing key auto components and modularizing them. These include the stator for the drive motor, the inverter, and the power module, which is a bundle of power semiconductors.

This system-level standard model offers advantages in terms of scalability, as it can be applied to various vehicle models through a platform-like approach. This is more efficient than the strategy of developing a new powertrain for each new vehicle launch, Hyundai said.