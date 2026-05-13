Global semiconductor materials market reached a record $73.2B in 2025

Growth was supported by gains in both the wafer fab materials and packaging materials segments, reflecting higher process complexity, advanced-node demand, and continued investment in high-performance computing and high-bandwidth memory manufacturing.

Region 2025 YoY growth (%) North America $6.2 10.7% Europe $4.2 -6.0% Japan $6.8 2.3% Taiwan $21.7 8.6% South Korea $11.2 2.4% China $15.6 12.5% Rest of world $7.5 6.7% Total $73.2 6.8% Semiconductor materials market revenue by region

(USD billions)

Wafer fabrication materials revenue increased 5.4% to USD 45.8 billion. Lithography-related materials, including photomask, photoresist and ancillaries, along with wet chemicals, posted strong double-digit growth as higher process intensity and tighter lithography requirements continued to increase materials consumption.

Packaging materials revenue grew 9.3% to USD 27.4 billion in 2025. Substrates and bonding wire led the increase, supported by higher gold prices in bonding wire and stronger demand for advanced substrates.

Taiwan remained the largest consumer of semiconductor materials for the 16th consecutive year, with revenue of USD 21.7 billion in 2025. China ranked second at USD 15.6 billion, supported by double-digit growth, followed by South Korea at USD 11.2 billion. All regions except Europe posted year-over-year increases, with China and North America recording the strongest growth among major regions.