Incap boosts testing and SMT capacity at Tumkur factory
EMS provider Incap has completed a EUR 1.53 million investment in its Indian manufacturing operations, installing a new flying probe test system and upgrading the SMT line at its Tumkur factory near Bangalore.
The flying probe system enables fixtureless, double-sided testing for both prototypes and production volumes, reducing test time by 50% compared to the previous system. It supports 3D height measurement, LED and JTAG testing and thermal scanning, and is designed to handle densely populated and complex boards — capabilities increasingly requested by customers as electronic products shrink and grow more complex, according to a press release from the company.
The new SMT line reduces changeover time by up to 25%, increases production speed and lowers maintenance costs by replacing older equipment. Together, the two investments are intended to improve fault detection, shorten lead times and speed up new product introduction.
"We made these investments to reduce changeover time, improve test coverage, and get new projects up and running faster," said Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director of Incap India. "This will help us stay efficient and reliable as volumes grow, while strengthening existing relationships and supporting long-term partnerships."