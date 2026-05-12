Incap boosts testing and SMT capacity at Tumkur factory

The flying probe system enables fixtureless, double-sided testing for both prototypes and production volumes, reducing test time by 50% compared to the previous system. It supports 3D height measurement, LED and JTAG testing and thermal scanning, and is designed to handle densely populated and complex boards — capabilities increasingly requested by customers as electronic products shrink and grow more complex, according to a press release from the company.

The new SMT line reduces changeover time by up to 25%, increases production speed and lowers maintenance costs by replacing older equipment. Together, the two investments are intended to improve fault detection, shorten lead times and speed up new product introduction.