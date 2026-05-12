Delta opens R&D centre in Germany to advance power solutions

The new facility comprises 7,500 square metres of R&D laboratory space and 2,500 square metres of office space, designed to accommodate up to 250 engineers and researchers. Delta's Soest site currently employs approximately 450 people from 35 nations and serves as the company's central competence hub for power and charging solutions in EMEA, according to a press release from the company.

The expansion is driven by increasing complexity in testing requirements for AI infrastructure. As power density in data centres rises, the laboratory environments needed to develop and validate power solutions have outgrown the existing facilities. Primary focus areas for the new centre include 800 VDC server power supplies and 4-in-1 EV power systems.

"Soest has been a vital innovation engine for Delta in EMEA for decades, and this expansion reflects our commitment to strengthening localised R&D capabilities in Europe," said Dr. Peter Ide, Managing Director of Delta Energy Systems, ina press release. "In the field of AI, Delta's engineers in Soest play a key role in developing advanced power solutions across the grid-to-chip value chain."

Delta maintains research partnerships with universities in Soest, Paderborn, Hannover, Berlin, Eindhoven and Aalborg, which the company uses to recruit engineering talent into its growing Soest operation.