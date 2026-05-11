MIT, IBM launch new research lab for AI, quantum computing

IBM and MIT have announced the launch of the MIT-IBM Computing Research Lab, advancing their long-standing collaboration to shape the next era of computing. The new lab expands its scope to include quantum computing, alongside foundational artificial intelligence research, with the goal of unlocking new computational approaches that go beyond the limits of today’s classical systems, IBM and MIT said in a joint announcement.

Together, MIT and IBM aim to help lead research in AI and quantum and to redefine mathematical foundations across both domains.

“We expect the MIT-IBM Computing Research Lab to emerge as one of the world’s premier academic and industrial hubs accelerating the future of computing,” said Jay Gambetta, director of IBM Research and IBM Fellow, and IBM chair of the MIT-IBM Computing Research Lab. “Together, the brightest minds at MIT and IBM will rethink how models, algorithms, and systems are designed for an era that will be defined by the sum of what’s possible when AI and quantum computing come together.”

“For a decade, the collaboration between MIT and IBM has produced leading-edge research and innovation, and provided mentorship and supported the professional growth of researchers both at MIT and IBM,” said Anantha Chandrakasan, MIT’s provost, who, as then-dean of the School of Engineering, spearheaded the creation of the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab and will continue as MIT chair of the lab. “The incredible technical achievements sets the bar high for our work together over the next 10 years. I look forward to another decade of impact.”

The MIT-IBM Computing Research Lab will serve as a focal point for joint research between MIT and IBM in AI, algorithms, and quantum computing, as well as the integration of these technologies into hybrid computing systems. The lab is designed to accelerate progress toward powerful new computational approaches that take advantage of rapid advances in AI and quantum-centric supercomputing, including those that combine maturing quantum hardware with classical systems and advanced AI methods, according to the announcement.