Indian startup BigEndian Semiconductors raises $6 million

Bengaluru-based fabless semiconductor startup BigEndian Semiconductors has raised USD 6 million in a pre Series A funding round led by IAN Alpha Fund, with participation from existing investors Vertex Ventures SEA and India, IvyCap Ventures, and strategic angel investors.

The company had previously secured USD 3 million in a seed funding round from Vertex Ventures in 2024.

The fresh funds will be used to commercialise its first system on chip SoC, scale product engineering, and boost partnerships across foundries, IP ecosystems and OEMs, the company said, according to a report by Entrackr.

The startup focuses on developing silicon platforms for sectors such as surveillance, telecom, IoT and enterprise systems. It combines hardware and software capabilities, drawing on expertise in VLSI design, system architecture, and embedded software to build integrated solutions, according to a report by IndianStartupTimes.