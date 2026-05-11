German AI robotics firm Sereact raises $110 million

German robotics software company Sereact has raised a USD 110 million Series B round led by Headline, with participation from Bullhound Capital, Daphni, and Felix Capital. Existing investors Air Street Capital, Creandum (lead of Sereact’s 2025 Series A), and Point Nine all returned for this round.

The round funds two priorities: scaling Cortex 2.0, the next generation of Sereact’s robotic brain, and entering the United States, Sereact said.

“We bet early that you can’t build real robotics AI in a lab. You build it with a data flywheel fed by real deployments — shipping into production, living with the failures, and letting the model learn from what actually happens on the floor,” said Dr. Ralf Gulde, CEO and Co-Founder, Sereact. “The numbers show it worked. Two hundred systems. One billion picks. One intervention per 53,000. Nobody else is close.”

“The robot dreams in latent space. We give it a form of imagination — the ability to anticipate how the world will respond before it moves,” said Marc Tuscher, CTO and Co-Founder, Sereact. “We don’t build robots. We don’t sell services. We ship one thing: the model that runs on any robot. Single arms, dual arms, humanoids, fixed cells — same brain across all of it. Hardware is becoming a commodity. The model isn’t.”

Sereact builds AI for robots that work in the physical world. Warehouses were the first deployment because no other environment provides the same combination of data points: billions of real interactions, every object shape imaginable, hard throughput constraints, and consequences when the robot gets it wrong, the company said.

More than 200 Sereact systems are already live across Europe.

“The physical AI opportunity is one of the largest we’ve seen in a generation, and we believe it will rewire global supply chains and manufacturing,” said Trevor Neff, Growth Partner, Headline. “Behind great opportunities and great companies are great founders, and Ralf and Marc are building into that opportunity the right way: real deployments, real data, and a model that compounds and gets better with every single pick.”