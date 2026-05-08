Sapient Perception raises €2M to develop 10K ISR sensor

Danish startup Sapient Perception has announced that it has raised an EUR 2 million pre-seed round co-led by Balnord and FORWARD.one. The funding will accelerate development of Sapient Perception’s 10K ISR sensor technology for UAVs, combining ultra-wide imaging, software-defined cameras and edge AI processing, the company said.

Sapient’s 10K sensor systems are designed to capture up to 100x larger areas than conventional sensors—without sacrificing detail.

Its system combines software-defined imaging with a powerful edge processing pipeline that turns raw sensor data into actionable intelligence onboard the UAV. This means real-time processing without reliance on bandwidth-heavy transmission, flexibility to run operator-preferred AI models directly on-device, reduced latency in time-critical environments, and less cognitive overload for operators making split-second decisions, the company said.

“Our perception layer enables persistent situational awareness through a far wider lens, while delivering the important details to operators in real time,” Sapient Perception CEO and co-founder Anthony Garetto said. “Having this whole picture means decisive action can be taken faster and with a higher level of confidence.”

“Sapient Perception addresses this challenge with a highly differentiated edge AI approach that we believe will become foundational to next-generation systems,” said Jarek Pilarczyk, Partner at Balnord.