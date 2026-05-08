MTN Nigeria, Huawei deploy commercial sub-1 GHz Massive MIMO site

MTN Nigeria and Huawei have deployed a commercial sub-1 GHz Massive MIMO site. This solution increases low-band LTE traffic by 104%, boosts downlink user-perceived rate by 28%, and reduces physical resource block usage by 8% compared with previous 4T4R equipment, representing significant improvements in network capacity and 4G user experience, Huawei said in a press release.

Compared with 4T4R, this solution doubles downlink LTE capacity and is capable of a 3.2-fold capacity expansion upon future evolution to NR. It alleviates network congestion and unleashes suppressed traffic, delivering users a more stable, smoother and faster mobile experience, the press release said.

Huawei’s sub-1 GHz Massive MIMO is the first solution in the industry to combine extremely large antenna arrays with wideband technology in the low-band spectrum. This solution enhances low-band spectral efficiency through the efficient integration and coordination of fragmented spectrum resources. It also supports the coexistence of GSM, UMTS, LTE, NR, and NB-IoT, facilitating the seamless evolution of all bands to 5G, Huawei said.

“Our successful collaboration with Huawei on the commercial debut of sub-1 GHz Massive MIMO has significantly boosted network performance,” Yahaya Ibrahim, CTO of MTN Nigeria, said. “We now deliver faster, more stable connectivity to every user.”