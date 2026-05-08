Lattice Semiconductor to buy software firm AMI in $1.65B deal

US company Lattice Semiconductor has announced that it will acquire AMI in a USD 1.65 billion deal as it shores up its position in the software and AI management space.

The acquisition brings together Lattice’s low power FPGAs with AMI’s platform firmware and infrastructure manageability solutions for cloud and AI to create a complete portfolio of secure management and control solutions, Lattice said.

Together, they will address datacenter modularity, complexity, uptime and deployment challenges, while maintaining their shared commitment to delivering agnostic companion chips and solutions for the compute, communications, industrial, and embedded markets.

“Our acquisition of AMI advances our everywhere companion chip strategy and shared vision to deliver secure management and control solutions that help customers deploy complex systems faster and with greater confidence — with expanded design choice and flexibility,” said Ford Tamer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lattice Semiconductor. “AMI’s expertise in firmware and infrastructure for cloud and AI is a natural extension of our portfolio, deepening our role in system-level security, manageability, and control. We expect our combined capabilities to create significant value for our customers and shareholders.”