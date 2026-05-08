Indian startup Skyroot Aerospace raises $60 million

Indian spacetech startup Skyroot Aerospace has raised USD 60 million in a fresh round of funding at a valuation of USD 1.1 billion.

This equity round was co-led by Sherpalo Ventures and GIC, with participation from funds managed by BlackRock, the founders of Greenko Group, Arkam Ventures, Paybook Partners, Shanghvi Family Office, and other investors, Skyroot said.

The funding round comes as the Hyderabad-based company prepares for the flight of Vikram-1, India’s first privately developed orbital rocket.

“We at Skyroot are excited about the upcoming Vikram-1 launch, India’s first private orbital rocket, marking a significant milestone both for India and the global space sector,” said Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-Founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace. “This investment signals confidence from some of the world’s most reputed investors in Skyroot.”