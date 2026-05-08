BorgWarner secures turbocharger awards with European OEM

Sustainable mobility solutions firm BorgWarner has secured multiple turbocharger business awards with a major European OEM for a range of passenger car and van applications. Production is expected to begin in phases from the second quarter of 2026 through the second quarter of 2029, according to a media release.

“These business wins reflect BorgWarner’s strong turbocharging technology portfolio, our competitive solutions and the trust we have built with this long-standing customer,” said Dr. Volker Weng, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Turbos and Thermal Technologies. “As the industry continues to demand highly efficient combustion solutions, BorgWarner remains committed to delivering advanced turbocharger technologies, reliable supply and strong launch execution for our customers around the world.”

The awarded business includes turbocharger solutions for multiple vehicle programs spanning both gasoline and diesel applications. The portfolio includes variable turbine geometry, twin-scroll wastegate and regulated two-stage turbocharging technologies tailored to a range of engine and vehicle requirements, helping the customer meet increasingly demanding performance, fuel economy and emissions targets across a broad range of applications, the media release said.

The products will be manufactured at BorgWarner’s facilities in Rzeszów, Poland and Kirchheimbolanden, Germany.